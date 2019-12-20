Have You Had A Traditional North Indian Thali That's Totally Vegan & Gluten-Free?

A very popular restaurant in Andheri, most know Golden Chariot for when they want to indulge in butter chicken, really good garlic naan and of course, the classic dal makhni with a dose of cream thrown in for good measure.

Here’s a little inside tip, though: they have a no oil, no sugar, vegan and gluten-free thali that they offer every day for lunch and for dinner. Vegans in the area swear by it, and while the exact contents change every day, it includes a combination of jowar bakri {roti}, or rice {pulao, fried rice}, and two sabzis. Sometimes there is Thai curry, dhokla, halwa and more on the offer. The chhaas or lassi served is made from nut butter, no milk is used.

What makes this thali unique is that an Indian thali has vegan and gluten-intolerant audiences in mind. No oil and sugar are put, and jaggery instead of sugar is used to sweeten the dishes. This thali is for INR 400.

In fact, they even have a delivery tiffin service serving a more compact version of this healthy thali, priced at INR 200. They deliver across Mumbai.