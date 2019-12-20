The Bookmark Cafe Is A Hidden Treasure For All Bibliophiles!

The Bookmark Cafe: The ambiance is really very beautiful and so are the vibes. The collection of books so far by the first week is pretty good. Also, they did ask up for suggestions of books to be brought in for a reading. Food was up to the mark and pocket-friendly. Also, their service is good. One can come alone and enjoy their self-time reading books or come along with friends to chill. To top it all they have an excellent playlist which adds up to the experience!