Good Food, Cocktails & Crazy Times At This Den In Chembur

Sandy’s Den - Where’s your drink at? A simple yet clever concept in the heart of Chembur shows the way for nothing but some rocking cocktails, good food and an amazing time. A nice chill place. Ideal for people also who are a little tight on their liquor budget. Neatly done up. Liked seatings/lights. The bar - oh that’s pretty much where you should be ordering more from. Kicked off with the cocktails- Saif In Die Hard - Cranberry, Orange punch topped with triple sec and an entire miniature of Vodka. (Yep you heard that right, with the bottle) Crushed ice and orange wedges inside do the trick. Tempting isn’t it? Presentation and the kick were totally to die for. Full marks on the presentation. Orange Dragon Fruit Mojito - Although my love for Dragon fruit is genuine, the drink on the very sweet end for me that came with a Rum base. Skipped this one. Great work on the presentation but not something I would relish. Food - Veg Carbon Nachos - Carbonated Tortillas served in a huge Martini bar glass. Loaded with Grated Cheese, olives, Beans, Bell Peppers on top. Scooping away to glory with the extra Cheese at the bottom. Served with a nice Salsa Dip alongside that goes well. Veg Nachni Nachos - Same texture and pattern like the Carbonated Nachos just that the base of Tortilla is more on the masala side. Paneer Makhani Fires - Quite a warm surprise. The usual French Fries get the Makhanwala touch. Generous chunks of cottage Cheese on top. Goes good with the drinks. Shezwan Cheese Balls - More like the Manchurian marination. The filling is of a light masala gravy. Good with the dip along. Ended the meal with the evergreen sizzling brownie. Overall - Very few places get both the drinks and the food right and Sandys Den is one of them. Compact and yet simple, this den roars during a trippy time.