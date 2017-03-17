We’re suckers for good deals, because who doesn’t love getting food for free, or at a ridiculous price. We’ve rounded up a list of a few insane food offers in Mumbai restaurants all over. A word of caution: Check with the restaurant before making your way there, as deals often are short-lived, but we don’t want your hopes to be.
Free Ice Cream, Pizza And Fries: The Best Food Deals In Mumbai And Where To Get Them
1441 Pizzeria
Happy hours just got a whole lot happier with something known as pizza happy hours. At this amazing rustic Italian pizzeria in Fort, every weekday from Monday to Thursday from 3–7pm is a happy hour. Order a gourmet pizza and get a margherita pizza along with it.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Alps
This age-old bar in Colaba never fails to surprise us. Did you know that with every pint of beer offered, they give a basket of fries absolutely free? This is during their happy hours between 3–7pm. Life is changing for the better, and the diet – well, we couldn’t say.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Quattro
This Italian eatery in Lower Parel too gives you one pizza after another, literally. Anything from the classic margherita, to a mexican burrito pizza is included in this offer. The only caveat is that you’ve gotta making a booking through www.spiceklub.com using the very simple code: PIZZA. We’ll keep that in mind.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Playlist Pizzeria
Every Thursday, Playlist Pizzeria in Bandra makes dreams come true. By paying a total of just INR 599 {for vegetarians} and INR 699 {for non-vegetarians}, you get unlimited plates of pizza free between noon–midnight.
Take your laptop and work from there, we say.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
