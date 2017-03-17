Free Ice Cream, Pizza And Fries: The Best Food Deals In Mumbai And Where To Get Them

We’re suckers for good deals, because who doesn’t love getting food for free, or at a ridiculous price. We’ve rounded up a list of a few insane food offers in Mumbai restaurants all over. A word of caution: Check with the restaurant before making your way there, as deals often are short-lived, but we don’t want your hopes to be.

1441 Pizzeria

Happy hours just got a whole lot happier with something known as pizza happy hours. At this amazing rustic Italian pizzeria in Fort, every weekday from Monday to Thursday from 3–7pm is a happy hour. Order a gourmet pizza and get a margherita pizza along with it.

1441 Pizzeria

Hari Chambers, Ground Floor, 5, SB Patil Road, Fort, Mumbai

Alps

This age-old bar in Colaba never fails to surprise us. Did you know that with every pint of beer offered, they give a basket of fries absolutely free? This is during their happy hours between 3–7pm. Life is changing for the better, and the diet – well, we couldn’t say.

Alps

Roosevelt House, Nawroji Furdunji Road, Colaba, Mumbai

Quattro

This Italian eatery in Lower Parel too gives you one pizza after another, literally. Anything from the classic margherita, to a mexican burrito pizza is included in this offer. The only caveat is that you’ve gotta making a booking through www.spiceklub.com using the very simple code: PIZZA. We’ll keep that in mind.

Quattro Ristorante

Janta Industrial Estate, 7, Opp. Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Playlist Pizzeria

Every Thursday, Playlist Pizzeria in Bandra makes dreams come true. By paying a total of just INR 599 {for vegetarians} and INR 699 {for non-vegetarians}, you get unlimited plates of pizza free between noon–midnight.

Take your laptop and work from there, we say.

The Playlist Pizzeria

Gloria Apartments, Shop 1, St. Baptist Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

