For Good Food & Music, Craftbar Is The Right Place

Craftbar is spacious with ambience made up of rustic & modern elements as the chairs and tables they have used are of wooden and metal and hence some are uncomfortable as you can't sit on a wooden chair for long. I liked the circular frames on the wall and the colourful sofa seatings. The tables arrangement is nicely done and all size of groups can relax. They have a huge bar in the centre plus they have a projector screen with a DJ console as well. They make lights dim as time goes which I have always liked at many restaurants as that just sets the right mood. The music played here was loud and I loved it. Initially, it was new English songs then retro old school and after 10 it was Punjabi and Hindi songs. DJ B2 was doing an amazing mixing job and he didn't even once drop the beat and I can honestly say he is now among those few DJs whom I found enjoyable till my entire meal. The menu here contains global dishes and they have also added some fusion creative dishes too. Options are decent as the food & mocktails menu is not that lengthy still vegetarians and non-vegetarians have great options to choose from. Prices are at par with a similar type of brands and the quantity served is good. I went here for a dinner on a weekday and there was a private party going on and it was decently crowded, still, the kitchen service was great and special thanks to Satish who is an excellent captain as he was single-handedly managing a lot of things. What We Had & Liked - APPETIZERS~ Palak Cheese Kebab. Murgh Abadhi Kebab. Prawns A'la Olio. MAINS~ Kofta Augratine with Garlic Bread - MOCKTAILS~ Fruit Punch. Knickerbocker. Kiwi & Cranberry Mojito. So the dinner at Craftbar was good as some dishes tasted great however the service, ambience and the music were too nice. And therefore do visit here for sure.