Good Breakfast, Pretty Decor & More, This Coffee House Has It All!

Bombay Coffee House is located in Fort. To be very precise it's located in Ballard Estate, which is a commercial area. We were served by Mangesh and he's been very attentive with his service. After a glance of the menu, decided to order : * BEVERAGES • Vietnamese Coffee (5/5): This was the first time I tried this coffee and I absolutely loved it! It's a cold brew accompanied by milkmaid. I totally recommend this • Peanut Butter & Chocolate Milkshake (4/5): This was on a sweeter side and a little too peanut-y * STARTERS • Chicken Strips (3/5): Classic Chicken Strips served with mayo dip. • Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich (4/5): This one's a healthy option available. It had a good flavor. * MAINS • Mix Sauce Chicken Spaghetti (4/5): I really loved this one! Tastes best when you have it while it's hot. * DESSERT • Chocolate Pie (3/5): A good dessert to end your meal with. I would love to come & try their breakfast. It looks quite tempting & will definitely visit this place sooner. A must visit!