With Live Music, Pretty Interiors & Good Food, Trot To Tanatan Now!

Tanatan is just next to Shivaji park just a few mins away from Dadar station. The ambience is spacious and has an authentic interior with the best lightings. The staff over here is helpful at service. They also have live music which makes it more alive. The food and drinks are great. I had the following: Dishes: Veg platter Malwani murgh Banjara murgh tikka Drinks: Santra mantra Cocktail Tana tan Dessert: Stick kulfi Overall I had a great experience would love to revisit this place.