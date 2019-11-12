Munch On Some Amazing Quick Bites At This Cafe In Kandivali!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Froozo

Kandivali East, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 8, Shop 47, Evershine Millennium Paradise, Kandivali East, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Froozo: A perfect place to hang out with your friends and mates as they have a variety of desserts, ice cream and quick bites to snack on. Their interiors are damn cute and also have a welcoming staff. We had ordered: Cheese garlic bread Strawberry waffle Choco nut mini pancakes Cold coffee Masala lemonade Berry blast shake Nut kit oreo shake Mac and cheese pasta P.S. Everything they serve is freshly made, so you know if your order is delayed; it is under the process of fresh making LOL.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Pets

Other Outlets

Froozo

Malad West, Mumbai
3.8

King Palace Building, 3, Opp. Link House, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Froozo

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.3

Shroff Tower CHS, Shop 9, Ramdas Sutrale Marg, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default
Cafes

Froozo

Kandivali East, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 8, Shop 47, Evershine Millennium Paradise, Kandivali East, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Froozo

Malad West, Mumbai
3.8

King Palace Building, 3, Opp. Link House, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Froozo

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.3

Shroff Tower CHS, Shop 9, Ramdas Sutrale Marg, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default