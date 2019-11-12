Munch On Some Amazing Quick Bites At This Cafe In Kandivali!

Froozo: A perfect place to hang out with your friends and mates as they have a variety of desserts, ice cream and quick bites to snack on. Their interiors are damn cute and also have a welcoming staff. We had ordered: Cheese garlic bread Strawberry waffle Choco nut mini pancakes Cold coffee Masala lemonade Berry blast shake Nut kit oreo shake Mac and cheese pasta P.S. Everything they serve is freshly made, so you know if your order is delayed; it is under the process of fresh making LOL.