Family Dinner? This Restaurant Offers Amazing North Indian Delights!

Link View is a fine dining restaurant offering some yum North Indian delicacies. The food was delicious. Some of the dishes like the Caramel custard, Chicken Alishan Kebab, and Rangoli subzi were on point! The peshwari chicken was also something different, it's a Mughlai twist to the classic chicken curry with all the rich dry fruits. There were also many vegetarian options to choose from and they all tasted pretty good.