Pastel Lehengas, Suits & More: This City Store Has All Things Traditional

If you have an occasion coming up or want to stock up on elegant traditional outfits for your best friend's wedding, bookmarking Gopi Vaid might just be the right thing to do.

The label was started in 2003 by a team of two good folks - Gopi Vaid and Arnaz Soonawala, and their eye for all things pretty, coupled with a few fun elements, makes this clothing label unique. Gopi Vaid is tradition meets modern, and when you see their contemporary styles, you'd want to drape them instantly.

We fell in love with their pastel lehengas starting at INR 22,000. And their kurtas with gorgeous dupattas stole the show. Starting from INR 16,000 for the whole set, Gopi Vaid clothing is wedding fashion goals. So when are you laying your eyes on them?