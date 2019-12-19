A Beach View, Palm Trees And Asian Breakfast? Head To This Villa Near Essel World Now

Apart from the spectacular beach and sunset view, this 3 BHK cosy residence is equipped with lots of amenities. From a well-manicured terrace garden to a private pool and from a professional team of housekeeping to a full-fledged study room, this property has it all. What we loved the most here? Enjoying the delicious Asian breakfast with a fantastic scenic view from the dining.

This place is ideal for a family looking for an escape from the noisy city life. Taking your kids along? They have a bunch of board games, puzzles and DVDs as well. In case you have your furry friends too, they too are welcome. However, make sure you take prior permission from the property owner.

So, we’re saying pack your bags, ping your relatives on the family Whatsapp group, put your sunscreen on and head to this villa. While the ferry would be a cost-effective way to reach Gorai, you could take your car too.