Get Gorgeous Gowns At This Little Tailor Shop In Bandra Starting From INR 750

The festive season has begun again, and its time to amp up your fashion game. Christmas is one of the best seasons to flaunt royal gowns and dresses. And we have found a quick-fix for all you gown lovers! Rinky Dress Makers, a 30-year-old tailor shop in the heart of Hill Road, Bandra (W), makes festive gowns in just 4 hours. Buy your own material and give it to one of the three hardworking tailors there. And be assured to get the best results. They make a mininum of four gowns a day. These pretty dresses cost INR 750 for children, and INR 950 otherwise. That's a pretty cheap deal, right? Go grab your satin cloth material and let the tailors at Rinky work their magic on you!