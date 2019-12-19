Got A Sweet Tooth? Head To The New Merwans In Marol

Mumbai is known as the land of Vada Pav, but Merwans Cake Shop has quietly managed to carve a niche for itself across the city. Merwan's Chicken Patties have long been a big favourite among Mumbaikars for the last so many decades. And with the introduction of new varieties of both veg and non-veg patties, Merwans has attracted more and more people, especially the young college crowd. With patties and rolls charged between ₹15 to 30 and a range of mini pizzas, it perfectly suits the budget of youngsters. The patties are quite crispy and the delicious taste makes you crave for more. The Egg patties at ₹20 is another hot selling commodity and go off the shelf in a matter of minutes whenever a freshly prepared batch arrives from the kitchen. The patties and rolls finish quite early, hence it is advisable to reach the store before 7:30 pm. They are closed on Thursdays. And coming to the best part, one which everyone across Mumbai craves for -- Desserts. I don't think anyone can beat Merwan's Mawa Cake, the taste just refuses to let go and you don't stop at one. Among the cream cakes, the Butter Scotch cake at Merwans is a long time best seller. And even other interesting varieties like Caramel Custard, Ivory Trogan, Raspine Delight or Raspberry Cheesecake are also a must try, in fact, there are so many varieties to choose from, you could have a different flavour daily and go a few months without repeating any of them. The cream cakes are perfectly balanced as far as sweetness and flavour are concerned and the bread is quite fresh and soft. In fact, the secret of their freshness is that the cakes are never stored for the next day and if any cakes are left at the closing hours, they are given to charities and not reused the next day. And in good news for Merwans fans in Andheri East, a new outlet has opened in Marol outside Mittal Industries near the Marol Naka Metro Station as Mumbai's favourite cake shop continues to grow.