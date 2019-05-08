Got Any Weekend Plans? Visit Trumpet Sky Lounge For Some Amazing Food & Drinks

A rooftop lounge that not only serves some mouth-watering food but they also have a huge partying place. If you just want to have your food and drinks without any dancing and partying then they have a separate seating place for you. I never thought that a lounge that has its main focus on partying would have such good food, not only their food, their drinks are it hard drinks or cocktails both are amazing. They have tons of options when it comes to cocktails, mocktails as well as food items. Dishes tried : 1) Cocktails: ¶ Mai Tai: A rum-based cocktail, the alcohol tasted pretty good with the juices, the alcohol had a subtle kick to it. The glass in itself is different from others as it's like a tribal person's face. Would recommend going for this drink if you like rum as your cocktail base. ¶ Mississippi Magic: This is a vodka-based cocktail, again the taste of alcohol and the juices really went well together, this is to the sweeter side when it comes to taste. Would recommend this too. ¶ Island Affair: Another Rum based cocktail, had a great flavor to it, wasn't that strong, so if you want to have a subtle cocktail then you should definitely go for this. 2) Starters: Note all of their starters that come from the Tandoor are served in a sizzling platter, be it chicken, Mutton or vegetarian. A treat to the eyes, as well as you, get your protein nice and hot. Gosht Irani Boti Kebab: A great Mutton starter to go for, well cooked, nice and tender and tasted pretty good. A nice medium spicy starter, if you're searching for a Mutton starter then you should definitely try this out. Murgh Afghani Malai Seekh: This starter looked pretty delicious, but the chicken pieces tasted a little dry, the seasoning was spot on but the dryness brought this dish down. Murgh Peshawari Tikka: One of their best looking starters, a medium spicy chicken starter that tasted amazing. The chicken pieces were nice tender and juicy could keep eating this every day. Would definitely recommend this. The quantity and quality both were pretty good. 3) Mains: ¶ Murgh-e-jahangiri : Chefs special chicken Tangdi gravy, if you can't choose from their big menu just go for this dish. Whenever it says chef's specialty, you've got to know that the dish is going to be amazing. The quantity was sufficient for 3 people. The chicken pieces were again well marinated, nice and juicy and tender. The gravy was a little to the sweeter side but tasted amazing. Would definitely recommend going for this dish. 4) Malai Firni: For dessert went for the classic malai firni, tasted good, the quantity was okayish but the taste was pretty good. On the whole, this place is just newly opened in this area and has become quite popular, can't really question the fact that this place has become this popular this fast. This place is open until 1:30 am so plan your weekends accordingly. This is a perfect place to party or hang out with friends, they also have screenings over here, so if there's a big match then this should be the place you watch it.