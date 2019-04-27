Gowalia Tank Shopping Guide: Travel, Gifting, Summer Clothing, Bags & DIY Fashion

If you're planning your next vacation and need to shop for a suitcase, Maharaja has got you covered. This luggage store has a great collection from top brands like American Tourister, Samsonite, Delsey, Tommy Hilfiger and more. Besides this, they also stock Indian brands as well, if you're looking for a more affordable option.

Besides luggage, they also have backpacks from Wildcraft, laptop bags, business accessories and more. They also undertake repairs for damaged luggage from INR 250 onwards depending on the brand, the guarantee period etc. Cabin baggage starts at INR 2,800 for Indian brands and INR 4,000 for global brands. Backpacks start at 1,200 up.