We spent an afternoon exploring the area around Gowalia Tank/August Kranti Maidan and here's what we found. From summer clothing options to travel supplies and statement handbags, read on for more shopping around this awesome neighborhood.
Gowalia Tank Shopping Guide: Travel, Gifting, Summer Clothing, Bags & DIY Fashion
Summer Dresses And Comfy Cottons
Bebot
If you're on the lookout for summer clothing from major brands at pocket-friendly prices, Bebot is your go-to spot. It's conveniently located opposite Grandmama's Cafe, 5-minutes from August Kranti Maidan. Browse this store which stocks a lot of international brands like American Eagle, Old Navy and more. We found summery cotton dresses in fun styles from INR 650 onwards, shorts from INR 350-450, and tops from INR 550. They have options for both men and women here, and the collection is constantly updated with new merch so you're sure to find something you like!
Sscream Priceless
Sscream (yep!), located in the lane next to Shiv Sagar Restaurant, is another great place to shop for global brands at affordable rates. You'll find a great collection of summer cottons, dresses, tees, shorts and more here too. Dresses start at INR 700 - 800, tops from INR 400 - 500, shorts from INR 360 and men's tees from INR 350 onwards. The store is stocked floor to ceiling with rows and rows of clothes that you can explore.
Paras Fabrics
If you prefer to go the ethnic route, Paras Fabrics opposite the old Cumballa Hill Hospital is a small local store where you can pick up comfortable cotton kurtas as well as dress materials and semi-stitched dress fabrics. We loved a set of kurta-palazzo sets at an affordable INR 2,275. The store staff are helpful and will help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Get Travel Ready For Your Next Vacay
If you're planning your next vacation and need to shop for a suitcase, Maharaja has got you covered. This luggage store has a great collection from top brands like American Tourister, Samsonite, Delsey, Tommy Hilfiger and more. Besides this, they also stock Indian brands as well, if you're looking for a more affordable option.
Besides luggage, they also have backpacks from Wildcraft, laptop bags, business accessories and more. They also undertake repairs for damaged luggage from INR 250 onwards depending on the brand, the guarantee period etc. Cabin baggage starts at INR 2,800 for Indian brands and INR 4,000 for global brands. Backpacks start at 1,200 up.
D.I.Y. Your Fashion
JS near August Kranti Maidan has a great collection of laces, latkans, buttons and more. You'll get all kinds of pretty laces, saree borders, and borders for outfits. We loved several variants starting at INR 90/meter and they also sell pre-cut borders for sarees like a pretty green one with beadwork that was priced at INR 480 for 9 meters.
Gifting For All Occasions
Vinayak Arts or V Gifts & Beyond, opposite Grandmama's Cafe is your go-to for gifting options as they have a curated selection of ceramics and porcelain sculptures. You can find angels, Ganesha, Buddha figurines in ceramics and porcelain, showpieces, and decorative items for the home. Price start at INR 150 for a small figurine and larger figurines cost upwards of INR 5,500.
Accessorise Your Outfits
Images is a Mumbai-based handbag label that's been a Kemps Corner staple since they opened in 1981. This store has a wide collection of trendy bags in different styles. The collection is divided into faux leather and real leather options, and the bags are designed and manufactured right here in Mumbai city!
The two-level store features everyday totes, stylish laptop bags and cases, all-leather desk sets, fancy wedding clutches and traditional potlis and more. We especially liked a chatai-woven leather collection in pretty pastel hues. Synthetic leather bags start from INR 1,290 to 2,800 while their genuine leather bags range from INR 3,000 to INR 9,000. Portfolio bags start at INR 3,900 here.
Stock Up On Beauty Essentials
The Beauty Care store at Gowalia Tank stocks everything you could need for your beauty routine. They have beauty accessories and gadgets too, along with stocking imported brands like Bath & Bodyworks, OGX, L'Oreal, Matrix and more. Shower gels, body mists, make-up and more, you can stock up on all of it here.
