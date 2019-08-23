Grab Quirky Hair Accessories, Neckpieces & Earring From This Dadar Store

Do you love pairing your outfit with an offbeat neckpiece? Or, are you a fan of elevating your looks with cute hair accessories? Well, then clearly like us, you’re too an accessories freak and that’s why here’s something we’ve found for you. Called Pooja: Beautifully Yours, this fancy boutique will straight transform you into a paradise where everything’s shiny, chic and sparkly. For starters, the store is divided into two sections – hair accessories and jewellery. Let’s get started with the former. One entire wall in the store is dedicated for cute and quirky headbands. Diamond studded, bows, printed, plain, floral – they have all types on offer for you. The starting range of their headbands are INR 400. Right next to the headbands, there’s an entire section for another hair accessories including clips, hair pins, bands etc. One thing’s for sure, they have a massive array of accessories, which is sure to spoil you for choice. And we mean it. You’ll find shelves after shelves and drawers after drawers filled with quirky and cute hair accessories. Moving to their jewellery which includes earrings, neckpieces, bracelets, anklets, bangles. They have jewellery for every occasion – casual, office wear, bridal, party wear etc. If you’re a bride to be, they have amazing kundan sets. If you’re looking for accessories for a casual brunch or a cocktail party, opt for their elegant diamond and silver collection. Well, if you’re a fan of something funky, go for their collection of pearls and gems. The price range of their neckpieces start from INR 350 and goes up to INR 35,000. Whereas their earrings start from INR 100 and upwards. Now, here’s an insider scoop. If you go straight to the left hand corner, you’ll see a door which opens up to exclusive bridal studio, where the brides to be can try on different jewellery sets. Not just that. They can also compare each look through images displayed on a television. Pretty cool, isn’t it? Well, we’ve given you enough reasons to head there already! However, be prepared to splurge as the prices are slightly on the higher end.