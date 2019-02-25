Have you been trying to hunt a good place for your next Lunch Date? Are you trying to find a place which looks amazing, yet feels cosy enough for the two of you? Loco Loca is the next best place for your date. Enjoy some lip Smacking Spanish and Mediterranean food as you sip alongside their Vast Wine selection. Would highly recommend people to check out this place right away!
Grab Some Spanish Food For Your Next Cosy Date
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DN Nagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Vegetarian choices are limited, You may not like what the menu has to offer. Limited choice in desserts.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Bae
Also On Loca Loca - The Empresa Hotel
