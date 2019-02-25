Grab Some Spanish Food For Your Next Cosy Date

Loca Loca - The Empresa Hotel

Andheri West, Mumbai
The Empresa Hotel, Sab TV Lane, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Have you been trying to hunt a good place for your next Lunch Date? Are you trying to find a place which looks amazing, yet feels cosy enough for the two of you? Loco Loca is the next best place for your date. Enjoy some lip Smacking Spanish and Mediterranean food as you sip alongside their Vast Wine selection. Would highly recommend people to check out this place right away!

What Could Be Better?

Vegetarian choices are limited, You may not like what the menu has to offer. Limited choice in desserts.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Bae

