Bayroute Now In BKC!

My favourite restaurant chain Bayroute recently opened its new outlet in BKC and I had to be there for the Launch event. A great evening which was was attended by some prestigious guests from the Food Industry. We got an amazing opportunity to be there at this Restaurant Launch and try Bayroute's signature dishes. In Drinks, we tried their evergreen Baklava Shake. My favourite Bayroute drink ever. Also, we tried their Hibiscus Cooler and White Wine Sangria. For appetisers, we had their yummy Chicken Kebab dishes with Hummus and Falafel. Also tried the Tadharj and Fatayers. In the main course, we had the Dijaj which is a Turkish Flat Bread served with meat on top. A filling dish which tastes awesome. And we ended with the Salmon Chermoula. Desserts are the best part of every Meal and at Bayroute they definitely are. Baklava, Humaru and the Jaffrani Milk Cake. Three crackling and mindblowing Desserts. And we ended our Dinner with having Dates.