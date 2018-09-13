Get The Grand Trunk Road Experience At This Restaurant In The City

Taftoon is a Persian origin word which is derived from the word "Tafan" which means heating or burning. Flour, saffron, and cardamom infused freshly leavened bread in small bakeries scattered across Kabul to Kolkata - Taftoon. Taftoon is an ode to the flavours of the Grand Trunk Road, the northern axis of the Indian subcontinent from the 16th century. It is an exploration of authentic recipes recreated for the modern day. Have you ever had a feeling when you found the food so good that you wanted to kiss the chef's hands and thank him for blessing you with such a wonderful and on point meal? Yes, that's what happened with me at Taftoon Bar & Kitchen. The food here takes you on an overland journey through the ancient Grand Trunk Road - All the way from Afghanistan, through Pakistan, North India, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and finally crossing over the halting at Bangladesh.