Warm food and warmer tea are what every day should be made of, and they’re available at Grandmama’s Café.
Pastel Decor & Hot Chocolate: Why We Love Chilling At This Cosy Cafe In Juhu
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
Your Grandmama Always Told You…
To eat well to be a happy child. We, from our experience at the Lower Parel and Dadar outlets, expected the same welcome treatment from the cafe’s outpost in Juhu’s Royal Garden Hotel. The menu is more or less the same, with all-day breakfast, and a few more continental dishes added.
With similar decor as the other Grandmama’s Cafés – soft pastels with vintage wall hangings, plush armchairs and sofas, and flowers, plaid and bicycles equally making their presence felt. In addition, there’s an outdoor seating area here too when the weather isn’t stealing our thunder and dampening our plans {and when it is, check this}.
So, We’re Saying…
Nestle up with a brownie shake, hot choc or a migraine-remover cocktail {this grandma’s not a prude with her remedies}, and rejoice because a new restaurant only means more good times to come.
