Great Ambiance, Good Music & Perfect Place To Chill With Your Squad!

Angrezi Dhaba is a great place to chill with your friends and celebrate with your family. Very near to thane station. Amazing ambience, great music, and very courteous staff. The interior was very astonishing, Bollywood posters, great seating arrangement. I loved the service and friendly environment. Moving on towards their menu. We ordered * Long Island Ice Tea - 4/5 * Tall and handsome - 5/5 I love the combination of orange and lemon in drinks, very refreshing and delicious. Starters * Crab lollipop - 4/5: My first time trying crab lollipop and I loved it. Moist crab stuffing and crispy crust with schezwan sauce. Sweet and yummy. * Flaming hot wings- 3/5: As the name says I expected the dish would be spicy but it was not. Just the presentation on the sizzler was "flaming hot". The crust was very hard and it was an okay dish. * Tandoori style firecracker prawns- 4/5: The presentation was nice, the dish was yum and crispy dip in schezwan sauce. Not spicy very mild. Main course * Garlic naan and butter naan-5/5: Very soft and cooked with perfection! * Murg lapeta - 4/5: Thick gravy with chicken pieces, mild spicy * Saoji chicken - 3/5: I didn't like the flavours that much, but the waiter recommended it. It's a Solapur masala gravy Desserts * Chocolate overload- 3/5: A small glass with chocolate, whipped cream, gems, peanuts and much more. I didn't like it personally Thanks, Angrezi Dhaba, we loved your playlist. Tanvesha had fun with my bae