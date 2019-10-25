Dinner With Fam? This Fine Dining Restaurant Is Perfect For Family Get-Togethers!

Indiana Water's a newly opened restaurant at Korum Mall, Thane with amazing and luxurious ambience. The ambience was super cool having fish tanks, bar counter, buffet area, and dining area. The place serves awesome food and drinks. I'd ordered some of them FOOD 1) MURGH LASOONI KEBAB (5/5): The chicken kebab was so good. The chicken was tender and they made it less spicy on our request 2) CHICKEN STEAK PAPRIKA (5/5): It was a really yum dish having lip-smacking flavors. Served with exotic veggies like broccoli, zucchini, bell beppers, and potato wedges. The chicken was so good and the sauce was damn good DRINKS 1) STRAWBERRY VIRGIN MARGHERITA (5/5): It was so refreshing and tempting 2) VIRGIN MOJITO (5/5): As Mojito is my favorite and this drink was anyway very refreshing DESSERT 1) CARAMEL CUSTARD (5/5): It was so soothing and yummy that I can have all day. 2) FRUIT PLAZA (5/5): It was the best dessert ever had. Icecream with fruits and dry fruits. I can still feel the crunch and nutty flavour in my mouth. The service was good. Proper hygiene was maintained and the food was served hot and presented very well.