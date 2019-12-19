Enjoy A Great Multi-Cuisine Buffet Spread By The Poolside At VITS

When you think of going to a good buffet place, there certainly are more than a handful of options in the city. I usually feel they tend to focus more on providing an array of options so that the customers don't try anything twice (marketing strategy probably or to give the 'value for money' feeling by giving a variety of options), and in most cases, the dishes lack the taste to a large extent. Every time you finish your meal, you will end up feeling that the food was okay, but given that there were so many options you just feel content about that and head back home. Was VITS’s buffet just like that? No, it was great and unlike all other buffet restaurants that I have tried recently. Ambience: The buffet is served on the first floor by the poolside (as the name suggests) and it has a lovely open setup which is rare. The place, however, is covered from the top, and it's well air-conditioned. The overall vibe of the place is quite pleasant, calming, and soothing, so you can relax and have a great meal with your loved ones. Talking about the service, from managers to servers, everyone a single language i.e. customer satisfaction. Coming to the food here, they have two veg and two non-veg starters, a veg and a non-veg soup, seven (veg) Indian delicacies, three Chinese delicacies, one continental, four non-veg delicacies, six salads, and six desserts. Starters: Pili mirch paneer tikka (Rating 4/5), mix veg chilli (Rating 5/5), lal surkh murg tikka (Rating 5/5), fish Amritsari {Rating 4/5}, and Chef's Special Basil Fish (Rating 4/5). The starters were pretty spot on; a perfect blend of masalas and fresh ingredients used. Out of the lot, I loved murg tikka (highly recommended). I also liked the mix veg chilli, which was basically mixed veg with cheese coated in breadcrumbs and dipped in chilli sauce. This dish was served in a small glass-like frame, and it was an absolute delight. Soups: They had veg manchow soup and cream of burnt garlic chicken soup (Rating 4/5). I tried the chicken soup, and it was delightful. With a perfect balance of garlic and heat, the broth was well done. Indian: They had options like paneer lababdar (Rating 4/5), subz tikha dal (Rating 3/5), bhoona saag, baigan aur mirch ka salan, dal tadka (Rating 3/5), steamed rice (Rating 3/5), and peas pulao. Out of all those options, I loved paneer lababdar as the curry was well-cooked, it was a tad bit more on the sweeter side though. The dal was pretty okay; it lacked salt and seasonings. Chinese: Korean fried rice (Rating 4/5), chilli garlic noodles (Rating 4/5), stir-fry Chinese green. The Korean rice was packed with amazing flavours, and the rice was cooked to perfection. It felt more like schezwan rice, though not exactly that, whereas, the noodles were well-cooked and went well with the curries they had. Continental: Pasta Primavera (Rating 4/5), it's basically pasta in white sauce with veggies like broccoli, zucchini, and bell peppers. Non-veg: Chicken biryani (Rating 5/5), murgh makhani (Rating 5/5), Punjabi fish curry, and hot garlic fish. I tried the biryani, and I was pleasantly surprised by their offering. The chicken pieces were prepared in the tandoor rather than the usual boiled variant, it added a punch of flavours, and the biryani has a beautiful aromatic. You should try this out, if available. Other than that, their murgh makhani was yet another stellar offering. A perfect curry needs a balance of great texture of gravy, spiciness, sweetness, and well-cooked chicken, and the murgh makhani served here was on point. Desserts: Strawberry Swiss roll (Rating 4/5), butterscotch mousse (Rating 5/5), chocolate brownie pudding (Rating 4/5), rasgulla (Rating 4/5), mix fruit barfi (Rating 3/5), and malpua (Rating 5/5). Overall, a great spread of desserts and they weren't overly sweet. Overall, great service, lively ambience, and of course, delicious food. I would love to visit this place again.