Board Games, Yum Burgers & Drinks At An Affordable Price At Boofiya!

Cafes

Boofiya

Dombivali, Dombivli
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 3, Near Tilak Nagar Post Office, Dr. R P Road, Dombivali East, Maharashtra

What Makes It Awesome?

Boofiya is a perfect hangout spot for college kids or if you casually wanna grab a bite with your friends. They are a game-themed cafe so have PS4 and lots of board games. Must try: Peach Mojito, Berry Smoothie, Poppy Pops, Onion Rings, Lone Rancher Burger. Their Hospitality, food, and ambience were just perfect.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

