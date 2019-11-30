Board Games, Yum Burgers & Drinks At An Affordable Price At Boofiya!

Boofiya is a perfect hangout spot for college kids or if you casually wanna grab a bite with your friends. They are a game-themed cafe so have PS4 and lots of board games. Must try: Peach Mojito, Berry Smoothie, Poppy Pops, Onion Rings, Lone Rancher Burger. Their Hospitality, food, and ambience were just perfect.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
