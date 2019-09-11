Book This Beautiful Place For Your Next Getaway!

Shetty farms is a beautiful experience in itself. 30 acres of beautiful green land, private villa with beautiful mountains view swimming pool, lake and boating what else you need to make your gateway perfect. This villa is located in amidst of beautiful dhanu, if you are looking for a place to spend your weekend with your friends or family then this is the place. It's like a home away from home. Delicious home-cooked food makes your stay even better. The villa has 3 bedrooms with balconies, a spacious hall, dining area, 13 beds, 4 bathrooms, jacuzzi and a pool. It can easily accommodate 15-20 people. The villa was very clean and maintained well. From dhanu station we took "tuk-tuk" for the location, on reaching there we were welcomed with hot tea-coffee and snacks.. after freshening up we jumped into the pool and enjoyed for hours.. after changing we had home-cooked delicious dinner. After dinner we watched some movie on projector then partied in the hall, played cards and then headed to bedrooms.. morning when we woke up the breakfast was ready, before lunch we took a stroll of the property did boating and we ended our stay with great food and loads of memories. We had such a great time at Shetty farms, would be surely going again for a staycation.