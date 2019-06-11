The Restaurant With Vintage Look & Dim Lights Serves Delicious Food

'Millennials' opens at Fort. One of the most famous and my personal favourite place in town. The restaurant has a vintage look and dim lights with sober music. With the big screen so you can enjoy cricket with your colleagues or friends. Items from the menu we tried, -Strawberry Blush: Strawberry crush with soda infused in it. Sweet and sober in taste. -Plump Mojito - I haven't really heard of plum mojito, but this one was refreshing, tasty and something different. -Quinoa Bhel: Choosing a healthy dish is always the best option. Quinoa mixed with cucumber, tomato, corn, coriander and a hint of lemon tasted really amazing. Highly recommended must try -Molten Aloo Kebab: Not a vegetarian lover but I can say these days vegetarian food are getting tastier. Molten aloo kebab is one of the best dishes. It's kind of aloo cone stuffed with cheese, paneer, chives and green chillies and having cheesy cream on top of it. Recommended must try. -Millennials Friend Chicken: Comes with two fried big chunks of chicken pieces. Crispy and soft served with lemon on top of it and with sauces. The two big fried pieces are enough to satisfy your taste buds. -Napoletana Pizza - Topped with lots of veggies such as zucchini, tomato, onion, black olives, asparagus and arugula. It had a perfect base with delicious toppings and base sauce on it. Delectable. Dessert: The big chunk of chocolate truffle covered with hot chocolate syrup. The syrup is not so dark and not so heavy after having a soo much food. That chocolate truffle o chocolate cake lover. But I'll definitely recommend you have this scrumptious chocolate truffle.