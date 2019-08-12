Visited this place with a random walk on the streets of Khar, it is famous as Raasta Bombay. It has a decent ambience with good music and some great cocktail/mocktails. The staff is polite, the service is good and also the food is delicious. We had, Raasta Special: Which was their signature mocktail. It had a green apple syrup as a base, with mango and orange juice with a dash of lemon to it. The threes layers make it attractive in looks and when mixed even taste better. I could see many people around me having the same mocktail. -Black Mojito -Raasta Ferry Wings -Flamingo -Butter Chicken with Lacha paratha -Penne Arrabbiata
Good Music, Great Cocktails & Pretty Ambience At Raasta In Khar
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
