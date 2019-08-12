Good Music, Great Cocktails & Pretty Ambience At Raasta In Khar

Bars

Raasta

Khar, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Rohan Plaza, 4th & 5th Floor, SV Road, Khar, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited this place with a random walk on the streets of Khar, it is famous as Raasta Bombay. It has a decent ambience with good music and some great cocktail/mocktails. The staff is polite, the service is good and also the food is delicious. We had, Raasta Special: Which was their signature mocktail. It had a green apple syrup as a base, with mango and orange juice with a dash of lemon to it. The threes layers make it attractive in looks and when mixed even taste better. I could see many people around me having the same mocktail. -Black Mojito -Raasta Ferry Wings -Flamingo -Butter Chicken with Lacha paratha -Penne Arrabbiata

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae.

