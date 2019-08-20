Bombar: Enjoy Exclusive Sunday Brunch At Affordable Prices

Visited Bomb’ar for Sunday Brunch. Located very close to the Inorbit mall, this restaurant serves Brunch at a very affordable price. Best to have kitty-party or birthday party since the place is spacious and enough to carry out some fun event with friends. Coming to the Brunch, it included: 4 Veg Starters 4 Non-Veg Starters 2 Soup Salad 2 Veg sabzi 2 Non-Veg curry Dal & Rice 4 types of pastries. The price for the Sunday Brunch is reasonably and the food is tasty. The spread is decent for the price.