Greeting Cards, Uncommon Gifts, Quirky Stationery, Unique Home Decor All Under One Roof

In this age of Whatsapp, they still have a huge collection of Greeting cards to woo your dear ones. You can still give out a card for expressing personal thoughts. The stationery found here was unique and had 100 days planner, weekly planners, organizers, baby record books and what not The soft toys section has a wide range to choose from and the quality is up to the mark. The Mug collection was so uncommon that you can easily impress your dear ones and the place has got it all. They even got perfumes, pens, immitation jewellery, wrist watches. The place has it all from traditional gifting to Greeting cards to Stationery to Uncommon and youth related gifting