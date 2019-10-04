When it comes to shopping from malls, we think Growel's 101 is pretty underrated. Tucked away in the tiny lanes of Kandivali is this huge kickass mall that has something for everyone. While they have tons of options for women shoppers, the options are comparatively limited for men. But, none the less, you'll find pretty much everything here - from Indian wear to chic casuals.
Arrow To Raymond: Men's Brands To Shop At
Arrow
A well-established brand, this US-based brand has been a favourite amongst men, especially for formals and office wear. Great texture and rich fabrics are some ingredients of all their men wear including shirts, pants and suits. And the brand also offers an array of sports shirts and special summer collection which are both fashionable and comfortable.
Raymonds
One of the most popular premium brands when it comes to finest men fabrics and tailoring, Raymonds is known for its fit-to-perfection stitching for suits and traditional sherwanis. For many, the Raymond conglomerate is synonymous with well-tailored, uber-flattering formals that are perfect for work, and black tie events.
Levis
Everyone should own a perfectly fitting pair of jeans in their wardrobe. After inventing original blue jeans back in 1873, this jeans brand has managed to make their way into almost all of our wardrobe. Apart from jeans, over the decades they’ve introduced multiple products and extended their product collections to accessories, jackets and shirts.
Mufti
Mufti offers a wide range of contemporary clothing. The brand name's derived from Colonial India’s armed forces - ‘mufti’, and is a term used for casual dressing, as opposed to wearing a uniform. They've got clothes that are more experimental than the usual-think denim with crazier washes. They're bright and bold. They’ve got only casuals, and we loved the ruggedness!
Spykar
Another brand known for its super good quality of fabric when it comes to all things denim, Spykar is our go-to place when we want to go jeans-shopping for our boyfriend or father. The collection in its Infiniti branch is young and fresh, and that's all the more reason for you to raid it.
