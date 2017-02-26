Rajma, Chhole, Jalebi & More: The GTB Nagar Khau Galli Is Mumbai's Hidden Treasure

While North Indians may debate over which restaurant in Mumbai serves their favourite delicacies true to their North Indian taste, we suggest you get out of the restaurant rut and instead, stoll down the streets of GTB Nagar a.k.a. Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar- which is as Punjabi and North Indian in nature as it can possibly get. From chole bhature to pinni made with desi ghee, there’s nothing you can’t find in these streets, that flooded with street stalls, restaurants and about six gurudwaras. If you’re lost, there’s always a Paaji willing to point you in the right direction {we experienced this}.

But what’s a given is that you will be greeted by happy faces who loved discussing food. So here’s our round-up of some street stalls you must try here for delicious and super cheap grub.