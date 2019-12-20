Guhagar Beach Is A Clean, Beautiful White Sand Beach (And It's Only Six Hours Away)

Guhagar is a quaint little town in the Ratnagiri district, with its serene clean beach, shiny coconut trees with a calmness that one lacks in the big cities.

The beautiful Guhagar beach lies on the long stretch of the Konkan coast (the long stretch along the Arabian sea in that area) lesser-known by the tourists so far. It’s a textured white sand beach with clean and blue waters lapping up on the shores day and night. It’s a wonderful beach for getting some quiet time, soaking up the sun and unwinding from the city stress.

Have you been looking forward to escaping to a beach that is hidden, clean and the bliss that needs to be showered on you? Then Guhagar should be on your list for the next weekend getaway. Grab your bag, call up your crew and give in to the waves of the Guhagar beach.

Known For: Weekend getaway, travel and outdoors.

How To Get There: To get to Guhagar, the route from Mumbai is via NH17 up to Chiplun, which is 40km from Guhagar. The beach is hardly 200 meters from the main bus depot.