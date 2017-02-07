If there’s one thing we all owe the Italians for is undoubtedly the purest inventions of all times: pizzas. Oh the joy of digging into a warm, crust cheesy pizza that serves all qualms of life. Comfort food? Yes. Healthy? Not necessarily. For the guilty pizza eater out there, who goes brick to brick looking for healthy pizza options, hold on, we present you the list.
Pizza-Lover On A Diet? Not To Worry, We Found Healthy Pizzas In Mumbai
Flower Power Pizza, The Pantry
One of the first few cafes to go after the clean and healthy eating people in the city, The Pantry has a bit of a reputation with its flower power pizza. It’s a gluten free pizza, made with flourless cauliflower pizza base, tomato sauce, reduced fat cheese {there’s goes your guilt}, mushrooms, roasted garlic and arugula. Find this fresh and highly nutritious pizza high on our radar.
Health score: 10/10
Price: INR 325 {plus taxes}
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Soya Mushroom Muskeeter, Pishu’s
Healthizza section on Pishu’s menu is calling out to everyone who’s been scouting for pizzas that come with a healthy kick. The soya mushroom muskeeter is our pick, with its thin crust base, with a healthy doze of toppings that includes soya chunks, with mushrooms that are sauteed nicely with veggies. For the extra benefit, the pizza is topped with multigrain.
Health score: 7/10
Price: INR 130
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Cilantro Bite, Silver Beach Cafe
Silver Beach Cafe offers a good variety of healthy options for people who’re stepping out for some guilt-free indulgence. They have pumpkin crust, zucchini crust, caramelized onions & mushrooms vegan pizza, crackpot crust-less pizza and soya base pizza.
Go for the cilantro bite with the pumpkin crust, topped with cilantro, jalapenos, pepper, onion and green chili.
Health score: 7/10
Price: INR 450 {plus taxes}
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Gluten Free Pizza, Playlist Pizzeria
You can choose your own base here, from going gluten free, flatbread to opting for wheat. Step one is, choose the base , then toppings and of course the size. We would go for cherry tomatoes, eggplant and fresh basil, keeping it simple.
Health score: 8/10
Price: INR 350 {9 inches}, INR 495 {12 inches}, INR 275 {flatbread}
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Cauliflower Crust Pizza, 212 All Good
With their unique farm to table concept and a devotion to using everything that’s organic, fresh and made in-house, from the base to the sauces, we obviously went snooping around the pizzas here. We pick the super healthy and unique cauliflower crust pizza {that skips the regular flour}, with heirloom tomatoes, arugula, and burrata.
#LBBTip: As they make everything from the scratch there and then, expect a waiting time of at least 200-25 minute.
Health score: 8/10
Price: INR 855 {11 inches}
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Vegan Warmer, The Village Shop
As the name goes, the vegan warmer skips the ordinary ingredients like dairy and opts for vegan cheese. The base is thin-crust, and is topped with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, olives and cheese.
Price: INR 450
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Vegan Pizza, Prisim Health Food
This healthy cafe at Grant Road is all kinds of amazing for people who’re looking for non-greasy, cheesy pizza. They have a platter of vegan pizza that has five slices in it. The cheese on the pizza, in fact, is made from cashew nuts, so there you go.
Price: INR 500
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Raw Vegan Pizza, Yogisattva
Known for its all-vegan products and dishes, we had to include the vegan pizza on this extensive guide of healthy pizzas. Though via Scootsy, they only serve the raw pizza slices, you can get a full pizza made too. It’s the gluten-free base made with vegetables and seeds. You can find vegan pesto and organic veggies as topping and voila, raw vegan pizza is ready.
Health score: 10/10
Price: INR 430 via scootsy { you can order here }
El Greco, Ray’s Cafe and Pizzeria
This Bandra pizzeria offers 100% whole wheat pizza base for all of their pizzas. The classic El Greco is healthy and also nutritious. Find the whole wheat base, topped with Greek feta cheese, spinach and black olives spread on their special tomato sauce.
Health Score: 7/10
Price: INR 495 {9 inches}
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Wafer Thin Pizza, Indigo Deli
If you’ve read our where to get awesome Jain pizzas guide, you’ll know Indigo Deli rates high, and is a favourite. Their wafer thin pizza is absolutely delicious yet super healthy {as they skip the flour}. We love the tomato, pesto and fresh mozzarella pizza that has us coming back for more and then some more.
Price: INR 725
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
