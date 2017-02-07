Pizza-Lover On A Diet? Not To Worry, We Found Healthy Pizzas In Mumbai

Silver Beach Cafe offers a good variety of healthy options for people who’re stepping out for some guilt-free indulgence. They have pumpkin crust, zucchini crust, caramelized onions & mushrooms vegan pizza, crackpot crust-less pizza and soya base pizza.

Go for the cilantro bite with the pumpkin crust, topped with cilantro, jalapenos, pepper, onion and green chili.

Health score: 7/10

Price: INR 450 {plus taxes}