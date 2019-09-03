Planning A Trip To Igatpuri? Here's How You Can Spend A Weekend

Just a couple of hours away from Mumbai, Igatpuri is a hill station that is endowed with breathtakingly beautiful natural beauty, with lush greenery and cascading waterfalls making up the landscape. A popular weekend getaway destination for those in Mumbai, Igatpuri is famous for its natural beauty, treks, temples and lakes. It is also an important centre for Vipasana meditation. . Some popular places to visit in Igatpuri include Bhatsa River Valley, Arthur Lake, Kalsubai Peak, Amruteshwar Temple, Ghatandevi Temple and Tringalwadi Fort. Here's the lowdown on where to stay, where to eat and what to see while you're there.

