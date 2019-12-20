Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Guilt- Free Decadent Desserts By Moonlight Bakers

Who doesn't like desserts? Let’s be honest, they are universally loved. No matter what the meal’s like, there’s always room for dessert. And if you’re looking for some awesome sweet treats whilst keeping track of your sugar limits, you’ve got to check out Moonlight Bakers.

Run by twins, (Raina and Akshina), Moonlight Bakery is the one-stop shop for those looking for desserts that are scrumptious but not sinful. Their menu offers a variety of high end desserts catering to people who wish to eat dairy-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, eggless, paleo, keto and vegan diets. They bring out their best innovations with bold flavours and good quality raw materials. Their protein brownies come in a variety of flavors like tiramisu, vanilla coconut, orange blossom, peanut butter and chocolate chips (our personal favorite!) Apart from this, they also have keto cheesecakes, vegan hazelnut cheesecake and protein truffles. Oh wait! There is also a diverse range of chia pudding in amazing flavours like chocolate, peanut butter and raspberry. Drooling yet?

We love how they keep revamping their menu and packaging, tailor-made for every festival and season change. Which means delicious strawberry-inspired desserts during winters and mango-based desserts during summers (yay!) Besides this, they also have Lotus Biscoff inspired desserts like the Lotus biscoff cake, cheesecake, cupcakes, cookies and cake pops. With their gulab jamun cake, lemon blueberry cheesecake and chocolate passion fruit cake, you’re definitely in for a really happy, fun sugar rush!