Flintstones Mania: Stay In A Modern-Day Cave At Gumpha Farmhouse

Truly one of the most interesting travel experiences in the state, the cave/villa is beautifully built, and also reminds you of Bilbo Baggins from Lord Of The Rings and his hobbit home. The villa boasts of two bedrooms (both on the ground floor), a living room or den with modern amenities, two bathrooms and even an outdoor pool to seal the deal (I mean, what could be better than this?)

If you're planning to head out there with a big group, you'll be happy to know that the villa also has a huge lawn that can accommodate around 300 people for an event (make those plans!)

You can also enjoy a bonfire and there's even a clubhouse that has indoor games like table tennis, a dart board, foosball, carrom and some board games.

The villa is also pet-friendly, so don't forget to plan that perfect vacay for your furry baby too!