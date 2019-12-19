Fresh Flowers, Choco-Bouquets & Gift Hampers: Check Out Guncha Florists In Oberoi Mall

How many times have you visited a mall and ignored homegrown brands amidst the biggies? We almost did the same at Goregaon's Oberoi Mall, until our eyes turned towards a tiny pop-up on the ground floor of the mall that read 'Guncha'. That's an Urdu term for a bud of rose and it cannot get purer than this.

Guncha Florists have a plethora of things on sale, but our favorite from the hood is the Chocolate Bouquet. This one's made of homemade chocolates and an eggless variety in it is available too (Imagine gifting it to your crush-he/she'll probably say a yes at first bite.) You can go for their handmade bouquet of fresh flowers, or the designer collection that's specifically for any occasion (you can get your's customized.) Their combos include flowers with- cakes, soft-toys, chocolates and greeting cards. And we think that's a very ideal (and safe) starter pack if you're proposing to someone.

So after all the retail therapy at the mall, if you just want to stop and smell the fresh blossoms, or even buy some flowers for your beloved, keep Guncha in mind.