Guys, Crash Boom Bang! In Bandra Has Cool Casuals And Formals You've Gotta Check Out

Most guys we know struggle with retail therapy... Making the process end up not-so-therapeutic. Certain stores can make the process of shopping for both a finicky, or even utterly clueless male, pretty hard. Not this one! Crash Boom Bang! (Oh, we're gonna have a field day with grammar for this piece) has a well-curated collection of casuals, formals AND shoes and bags that will make it SUPER easy to pick the things a guy likes. The range of casuals starts INR 400 onwards for basic round-neck tees, making this store's offerings pretty affordable. We loved the basic and printed ones, both. The formal shirts start at INR 700, and the formal pants start at INR 1200. Head here for shopping trips when you don't wanna engage in detailed discourse about what to buy, and for what, because most everyday occasions will be covered by this store!