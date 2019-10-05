Hungry After Your Workout? These Gyms With Health Cafes Are What You Need

Versova’s Inch By Inch fitness centre is humongous, and has a gym, swimming pool, a spa and a juice bar too. In the same compound as Inch By Inch, there’s an all-vegetarian cafe right next to it called Sirocco where you can grab a quick serving of a quinoa salad, starters, hummus platters, etc. They also have coconut water and fresh juices available here. They make their pizza base and hummus in house, making it a healthier option than store-bought ones.