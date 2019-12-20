Indulge Your Shoe-Buying Habit At This Bandra Store

From sandals to high heels and ballet pumps, Habit has a wide selection of shoes in their collection. While their original store is in Colaba, this Bandra outlet too has a fab collection you can browse through.

We know finding the perfect pair of shoes can be quite the task, and that's why we love Habit. Personally having tried their sandals and ballets, I can definitely say that they are comfortable and totally ideal for daily wear. If you have slightly broader feet like I do, you may be surprised to find that their pumps fit without pinching your toes off! And as an added bonus, they are usually available in a variety of colours.

We browsed through their collection and spotted a nice selection of different styles for different occasions - there were stylish block heels perfect for office wear, comfortable closed-toe slip ons, pretty flats with metallic braiding, and bright-coloured embroidered joothis. Prices generally hover between the INR 1,500 to INR 2,000 mark, so it's not all that expensive if you're looking to invest in a new pair of comfy shoes.