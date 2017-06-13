Where, Who, How? Mumbai Women Reveal Their Hair Colour Secrets

For brown highlights, Nayaab, a fashion stylist from Mumbai, headed to Mad O’ Wat in Pali Hill. Her stylist was Rishita, a senior stylist, whom she recommends strongly because the stylist is adept at figuring out what colours would {and wouldn’t} work for dusky Indian skin tones.

She chose the shades brown, golden brown and hazel because she wanted to go for a more natural beachy hair look. They used the balayage technique of hair colouring {applying colour to random strands of hair, two-three at a time, which gives a more natural look}. These colours didn’t require any bleaching on her already-dark hair, and took about an hour and a half to execute.

Hair Care: Nayaab uses the Loreal vitamo colour shampoo and conditioner, and Moroccan Oil once in a while.

Price of Treatment: INR 7,000 {might vary according to hair length and type}

Words for the Wise: Do ask your stylist to recommend what will work best for your skin complexion, because every colour looks different on different skin tones.