Damaged Hair? Get Amazing Service & Products From The Hair Kitchen In Khar

Founded by Ritu Gehani, The Hair Kitchen is a home-salon in Khar where hair care is done with a beautiful blend of natural herbs to heal the hair and scalp, leaving it healthy and lustrous. Ritu has been a hairstylist for over two decades, and specialises in healing damaged hair through her all-natural, home-made range of products and impeccable reiki techniques (we’ve personally tried this). Ritu makes customised hair oils and conditioners for her clients, depending upon their requirements and also retails her range of products.

Priced at INR 1,000 for a consultation, Ritu will first examine your scalp and hair in its natural form, plan a complete hair care regime (what shampoo, oil, mask, etc. to be used), guiding you on the right kind of food to consume and so on. We highly recommend her spa services (depending on the type of hair, treatment required, etc.) that last anywhere between 30-90 minutes.

Here she uses her freshly made deep conditioning hair fondues and marinades depending on how hungry or undernourished the hair and scalp are. This is followed by a therapeutic massage along with the power of reiki starting from the crown to the upper back, followed by steam melting the hair fondue into the inner most cortex layer and the marinades penetrating into the roots. She then washes the hair gently with a mild shampoo, then nourishes the hair with a plant extracted conditioner and feeds the scalp with a root booster. She ends this with a wearable leave on conditioner to tame frizz, heat protection from electronic gadgets and most importantly applies a hair sunblock that’s made from plant extracts (the sunblock is super amazing).

At the Hair Kitchen, apart from hair treatments you can also get hair cuts (INR 2,200), hair colour (only ammonia-free colours accompanied with fresh plant extracted fondues to nourish and hydrate the hair, INR 1,500 per tube) and so on. You can buy her products ether at her salon on by clicking here to purchase them from amazon.

