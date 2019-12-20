Go Back In Time & Disc-cover Vinyls At This 50-Year-Old Chor Bazaar Shop

On a drippy droopy day, we sauntered into Saifee Jubilee street in South Bombay’s busiest markets with an infamous name – Chor Bazaar. Here, between the aisles of dusty records old and older, you’ll find the younger brother of the late Haji Ebrahim, Asif picking through or listening to tracks on his turntable.

There are records in different languages and genres: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Western and Classical. Collectors from across the city come and sell their once-prized possessions to him, and the stock he has most of at any time reflects widely on what the last collector enjoyed listening to most. Some times, you’ll think of this shop as a jazz haven, because when you once visited he had records upon records showing off Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Frank Sinatra.

The next time, you may find him heavy on the Mozarts, Beethovens and Chopins because of a classically-inclined collector.

What will always remain with him though are the iconic Madonna, Beatles, The Doors, The Police, ABBA, Michael Jackson or on the other end of the spectrum – Mohammad Rafi, Mughal-E-Azam, Amitabh Bachchan’s movie records and more.