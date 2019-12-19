See You There: Haleem Is Back On The Menu At Good Luck Cafe In Bandra

If you’re a hardcore non-vegetarian, then you must head to Good Luck in Bandra for their delicious haleem, which they will once again start serving from today. Yes! Now, Good Luck is amazing- we’ve always been fans of their mutton keema and double half-fry alti palti, but when we first heard about their haleem a few years ago, we just had to try it. Since the dish isn’t easily available across the city, this was a lucrative deal for all lovers of this insanely delicious delicacy. For those who don;t know, haleem is a slow-cooked meat preparation comprising wheat, barley, meat (mutton/ beef/ chicken}, lentils and spices, and at times also rice. Cooked for over seven hours, Hyderabadi haleem preparation is the most popular Indian style of making this dish.

At Good Luck, they will start serving haleem again from today, for INR 190 a plate. Trust us when we say this, you won’t need anything else after a plate full of this because as tasty as this may be, it is also very filling. But if you still want to opt for other items, take our kheema-pav, egg fry and chai to go with it.