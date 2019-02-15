Hammer And Song Add A New Essence To Their Dining Options In WTC

Location, Ambiance & Service: Hammer & song is a riveting account of the culinary brilliance and an opportunity to not miss an experience as thrilling as this. Located inside the world trade centre, this restaurant has a good capacity of seating and a good amount of staff to ensure that the service quality is maintained. The decor and ambience were more of a sophisticated setup, though not surprising considering it has opened up in WTC. Martin the manager assigned to us suggested few of the preparation which are a signature of the place and helping us experience the best that the place has to offer. Starters, Beverage & Desserts: Berry peach:- One of the best creamy mocktails I have had in some time. The edible juicy part of Prunus persica sticks to my palate for a long time after tasting this one. Highly recommended. Watermelon caipiroska:- A bit let down with this preparation of caipiroska and didn't taste like one. It was more of a watermelon juice with ice crush of the fruit. My friend tried Whiskey sour, the classic bourbon cocktail which was subtly sour & sweet. The cheery part in the garnishing was missing though worth ignoring. Emmental chilli naan:- Naan has been subject to a lot of experiments lately and this one is a classic example of how a successful experiment it is. Sundried tomatoes, lots of chillies and melted cheese inside a tiny variation of naan was appealing, to say the least. Mushroom galouti:- The presentation is modern though the look is quite rustic. The explosion of melted mushrooms feels like symphony inside your mouth. Recommended Teriyaki cottage cheese sticks:- The basic Asian marinade thought more common in parts of Japan, teriyaki in Indian flavour gives you the local flavour. The preparation is soy sauce based with ginger and other few condiments to give it an in house flavour. Rectangular cubes of cottage cheese are dipped in teriyaki sauce served with micro greens. Recommended Lotus stem nachos:- Why not try lotus stem whenever you get an opportunity? The 3rd time within 2 weeks for me in a different form and different preparation. The classical tortilla chips were replaced by lotus stem and tossed in an oriental sauce to give it an Asian flavour. Quite an Asian-Mexican combination. Highly recommended. Tex Mex chillies:- Anaheim pepper which are quite milder in taste to other pepper, though it can vary. are used in the preparation of this dish. The Mexican variation is the chipotle salsa served with the stuffed green chilli which adds a different flavour to it. Worth trying Ooyee guyee chocolate cake:- A protein less preparation of dessert with jaggery as a pivotal ingredient goes on to show the imagination of the chef. Perfect. Recommended Nutella cheesecake:- A cheesecake with Nutella, really? Why would one refrain from ordering such a succulent of a flavour? The cookie soil ( powdered cookies) was a good combination to the cheesecake and the base of the cake which is a biscuit slice was freshly prepared. Recommended