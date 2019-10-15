This Restaurant Offers Some Amazing Food & Drinks!

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Hammer & Song

Cuffe Parade, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Arcade, Ground Floor, Shop 10, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Hammers and Song is a very pretty place. The ambience is huge, well maintained and has a very decent interiors. We ordered, Beverage: Virgin Sangriya- sweet and sour taste Cucumber mint fizz- very refreshing Starter, Lamb galauti kababes Portuguese Peri Peri fish Main course, Treasure of sea: it was just amazing! Cambodian rice: Pretty decent (like Goan curry rice) Dessert, Nutella cheesecake: all time favorite

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Lounges

Hammer & Song

Cuffe Parade, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Arcade, Ground Floor, Shop 10, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai

image-map-default