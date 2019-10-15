This Restaurant Offers Some Amazing Food & Drinks!

Hammers and Song is a very pretty place. The ambience is huge, well maintained and has a very decent interiors. We ordered, Beverage: Virgin Sangriya- sweet and sour taste Cucumber mint fizz- very refreshing Starter, Lamb galauti kababes Portuguese Peri Peri fish Main course, Treasure of sea: it was just amazing! Cambodian rice: Pretty decent (like Goan curry rice) Dessert, Nutella cheesecake: all time favorite