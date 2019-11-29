Get Handcrafted Bags And Accessories From This Indie Label

Love peppy designs with a handcrafted flair? If yes, then this indie brand called That Gypsy may be just what you're after. We love that they're all about creating and designing unique products that have an artisinal touch.

They've got 3 individual and unique lines of products to choose from, each with a unique theme and aesthetic: The Banaras Heritage, The Vintage Fairy and the Urban Earth. The Banaras Heritage collection adds a modern twist to the traditional jhola - we love that they come in an assortment of hues that you can choose from. They're priced at INR 3,500. Next up is the Vintage Fairy that's all about those Boho vibes with a touch of lace, frills and pastels. If you love all things pretty and delicate, this collection is just the one for you. And last up is their Urban Earth collection that's all about the earthy hues and smart Tartans. With spacious totes and handbags, these make for great office accessories too. Prices range from INR 2500 to 3500.

All in all, this brand's strength is its conceptual design and interesting collections that make it easy to shop for exactly what you need. Whether it's a pretty sling for party wear or a no-nonsense bag for work, they've got you sorted.