This Place Is All Set To Get You Trippy With Its Handcrafted Beers

Drifters Tap Station one of India's first brewery with 24 Handcrafted Beers on Tap. The beers are brewed using the finest Czech malts & hops. If you are a beer person and you are open to experimenting with beers, drifters have a lot to offer you. Initiated with 6 shots -Helles - Red Baboons -Mozarts Magic -Vienna Lager -Love Portion -Kiki punch Our picks were the Love Portion (apple cider) a mild fruity essence & Kiki Punch (Kokum cider) subtle & mildly fizzy loved this one. Coming to the food, the menu is well conceived which include Healthy food with North Indian, American, European & Continental. Initiated with Beer Bites Bacon wrapped chicken nibble Bite size chicken wrapped with bacon strips skewed on a toothpick, a classic nibble to complement a beer, the chicken was succulent with the bacon essence (nasal treat) lingering: aftertaste meaty & lovely retention on the palate. Go for it. Appetizers Stuffed kulcha balls: Kulcha balls stuffed with mushrooms, onion paneer & cheese had a gooey texture, effortless on the palate well baked in the tandoor cutely presented accompanied with green chutney. Must try. A good vegetarian option. Chicken Dimsums: Pretty decent Bil Lamhe chicken: Chicken chunks sliced & tossed in spicy masala with bell peppers, the masala seemed slightly rawish according to my palate, served with hummus & pita bread. The pita bread was a little unusual, (either a win or a miss) depending from person to person. The hummus had a beautiful consistency (loved it) well presented. Stuffed Tangdi Kabab Chicken legs stuffed with minced chicken in the yellow creamy marinade was good super meaty, was good. Mains : Rogan Josh with Jodhpuri Paratha Classic!! This was a delight, perfect texture goat shank gravy, the meat was beautifully cooked lovely balance of spices. A must have!! Dessert : Cream of coconut with Kiwi and pineapple Suaaaaave! A usual and a lovely amalgam of coconut cream with finely diced coconut flesh, pineapple & kiwi, very subtle and soothing on a mildly sweet side. Go for it. Unwind & Rove at Drifters, Grab some beers from the tap and binge on...!