Shoe Me The Love: Pick From Mules To Ballets From This Brand

Started by Vidhi and Vaishal Desai, Kraftbuzz is all about making sure your feet look and feel pretty. The label's main focus is on footwear. And if you love your shoes to be cute and quirky, this may be just what you are looking for.

The collection here is versatile and not only do they have a wide array of styles to choose from - think loafers, kolhapuris, flats, mules, heels, brogues and ballet pumps. If you like adding just that little bit extra personalisation to your wardrobe, then you should definitely check out their hand-painted juttis! This is one thing that really stands out from their entire collection. The collection does get updated regularly with new designs, which is also pretty cool. Priced at a totally affordable INR 1665, these are quite a steal.

So if you're looking for cute pumps to pair with your weekend dress, we all have one of those don't we, or a pair of bright and bold kolhapuris for that festive look, we think you should check out what they have to offer.