This Mumbai Baker Is Selling Harry Potter-Themed Cupcakes For INR 90 Each

Alisha, the owner of the Hungry Monsters Dessert Truck, takes butter, chocolate, eggs and sugar and makes magic in a bowl.

We have got our eyes set on these fantastic cupcakes which are themed around all the Harry Potter paraphernalia. These cupcakes, priced at INR 90 a piece have elements of the Potter world on them – the magic broomstick, the Gryffindor scarf, a lightning scar or the deathly hallows symbol. You could get these customised with your favourite magical objects or text, giving a picture reference.

You can get them made in different flavours: chocolate, plain or paired with nutella, vanilla, banana or red velvet, or lemon cream cheese cupcake, red velvet cream cheese or even a boston cream cupcake.

To place an order, call ‘em up at 976980184, give them a day’s notice and place an order for a minimum of 6 cupcakes.