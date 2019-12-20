Love a Potterhead very much? Gifting them these Harry Potter cupcakes will make their week {and will make you their favourite muggle}.
This Mumbai Baker Is Selling Harry Potter-Themed Cupcakes For INR 90 Each
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
A Great Feast
Alisha, the owner of the Hungry Monsters Dessert Truck, takes butter, chocolate, eggs and sugar and makes magic in a bowl.
We have got our eyes set on these fantastic cupcakes which are themed around all the Harry Potter paraphernalia. These cupcakes, priced at INR 90 a piece have elements of the Potter world on them – the magic broomstick, the Gryffindor scarf, a lightning scar or the deathly hallows symbol. You could get these customised with your favourite magical objects or text, giving a picture reference.
You can get them made in different flavours: chocolate, plain or paired with nutella, vanilla, banana or red velvet, or lemon cream cheese cupcake, red velvet cream cheese or even a boston cream cupcake.
To place an order, call ‘em up at 976980184, give them a day’s notice and place an order for a minimum of 6 cupcakes.
We’re Telling Ya
These are adorable, scrumptious and downright smashing.
Accio cupcakes, we say.
